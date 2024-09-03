Economist Peter Morici: Trump Must Do This to Win

Economist Peter Morici told Newsmax on Tuesday that with the effects of inflation mitigated, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has to call out Democrat Kamala Harris on her lack of specifics with her economic policies.

Morici joined "Wake Up America" to talk about how Harris is microtargeting economic issues on the campaign trail and that in order to win, Trump has to focus his attacks there.

"[S]he was speaking to things directly that affect or that union members embrace things like paid family leave and so forth. Donald Trump has to talk more about those things than whether Kamala is a chameleon or not," Morici said. "He has to prepare himself in the debates to call her on these various issues, where she doesn't provide details and provide some details himself."

Morici asserted that "inflation has passed" and many Americans have "adjusted to it."

"When people go to the grocery store, the price of milk is no longer moving. It moved a great deal. It went up, but it is no longer going further up," Morici said.

With that as the backdrop, Morici said that's not a line of attack Trump can exploit moving forward.

"The problem with it is, is that people have put these problems in their rearview mirror, and their wages have started rising again. They would have been better off if Donald Trump had remained president, but they see the problems that Joe Biden created as resolving. That is a challenge for Donald Trump," Morici said.

"We've regained all we lost and where we would have been had the COVID not taken place. Both presidents have managed to grow the economy. Donald Trump did it by cutting taxes and we didn't get inflation. Joe Biden did it by printing money and we got a lot of inflation. But they've stopped printing money. As a consequence, prices are now moving up at a fairly slow pace. And so as the problem becomes further in the past, people's perceptions change."

