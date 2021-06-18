Peter King to Newsmax: Chicago Blacks' Shorter Life Span Due to Higher Homicide Rate

The shorter life span of Blacks in Chicago is the result of a dramatically higher homicide rate, former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said Friday on Newsmax. But the narrative runs contrary to what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D, ascribed — that racism is a public health crisis.

The former New York congressman's comments came after Lightfoot declared racism a public health crisis, and allocated $10 million of COVID-19 relief funds to combat it.

"But the reality is," Lightfoot said, according to the Daily Mail, "the insidious nature of systemic racism has other impacts that are every bit as deep and harmful but are often ones we can't see, like impacts on the psyche and other impacts on our bodies that are just as, if not more, deadly."

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is literally killing us."

Appearing on "American Agenda," King disagreed with Lightfoot. He said racism is as low as it's ever been in this country.

"First of all, I think she is totally off the mark," King said. "Hey, listen, there is racism in this country. There's always been a certain amount of discrimination; more against African Americans and others. The fact is, there's less racism now, probably than any time in our history. I think this whole thing about us being a systemically racist country is wrong."

Instead of racism being a public health crisis, King attributed the lower life expectancy of Black Chicagoans to a higher homicide rate in the city.

"One reason why the life span in Chicago for African-Americans is so short is because of the large homicide rate, which has happened under the last 2 mayors," he said. "Listen, there's always room for improvement. Improvement has been made, but over the last 10 years, I would say the situation for African Americans has improved dramatically, and yet the ... life span is going down in Chicago. I'm not blaming that on an increase in racism. I think the mayor should look at her own strategies."

Chicago will spend $9.6 million on 6 Healthy Chicago Equity Zones, focused on promoting health in the community. Further details are expected to be revealed as to how the equity zones will be constructed and implemented.

