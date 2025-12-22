Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Trump Has Made 'Tremendous Progress' Containing Inflation

Democrats created the inflation crisis that has strained household budgets nationwide, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Monday, arguing that Republicans and President Donald Trump are now working to reverse the damage, though he cautioned that inflation cannot be undone overnight.

The Tennessee Republican told ​"Wake Up America" that he rejects Democrat efforts to position themselves as champions of affordability after years of rising prices.

"It's really rich that after four years of runaway inflation, the biggest inflationary period in my adult lifetime... and now Democrats want to claim that they're the folks to get prices under control. That affordability is a problem," Rose said. He continued: "President Trump and Republicans are on the scene. We've contained the fire. But we know it takes time to stop inflation once you've created it. And so you can't expect it to go away overnight, even though we're working diligently and the president has made tremendous progress." Rose argued that declining energy prices are not just a symbolic win for consumers, but a central factor in easing inflation across the economy. Energy costs, he said, ripple through nearly every sector, from food production to transportation and manufacturing. "What we know is that when energy prices come down, as they have, all other prices start to come down as well," he said, adding that energy prices are now among the lowest in decades when measured on a real, inflation-adjusted basis. According to Rose, Democrats are attempting to rewrite the narrative ahead of looming policy fights in Washington, particularly as voters continue to express frustration over affordability. He suggested that Democrats are focusing on messaging rather than acknowledging their role in the inflation surge that followed pandemic-era spending and expanded subsidies. Rose credited Trump's approach to energy development and regulatory restraint for helping drive down costs, arguing that those policies created conditions for long-term price stability that Democrats later undermined. GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

