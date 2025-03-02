Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Trump Favors Tax Policy Change

Amid talk of eliminating the Internal Revenue Service, the Trump administration is able and willing to engage in a tax policy that works for Americans while providing the revenue the country needs, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We have never had an IRS that was willing to engage in anything more than higher taxes, more paperwork, more oversight," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." He added that in comparison, the Biden administration pushed to hire 80,000 more agents who were "authorized to carry guns, look at your private data, and harass you."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, stands a great chance of getting American taxpayers closer to a flat tax that would allow them to know what their taxes are, said Sessions.

"I hope that that's the first step that we have to move to an IRS that would be responsible and that would expect the American people to follow the law," said Sessions. "It's not a new idea. It's an idea that has been around the hill for a long time, and certainly for America to have a competitive marketplace in the world, we need to have a better IRS."

Meanwhile, the Republican-backed budget resolution passing the House last week includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade and anticipates another $2 trillion in spending reductions.

However, DOGE head Elon Musk says he is concerned the measure could worsen inflation, and Sessions agreed that when the debt limit is raised, care must be taken to know why that is happening and what effect it will have.

"I'm certainly pushing an idea not only among our conference members, but in the administration, that in a time when inflation and other people are grabbing dollars, whether it be gold, whether it be crypto, whether it be bricks, it is hard for America to be able to be in a competitive marketplace," said Sessions. "What we need to do is to take this $4 trillion that we have authorized and buy down our short-term debt. Our short-term debt is at 4.5%. We're spending roughly $600 billion a year just to pay interest on the money we borrowed."

But Sessions said he thinks Trump, his administration, and congressional Republicans will reach a point where they are trying to buy down debt at a better long-term rate to reduce the size and scope of government.

"Where do tariffs fit in there, and where does it fit in with how many government workers are going to be there?" he said. "That's not decided yet, but if we do nothing, we know that we simply will continue to add debt to this country, a worse future for our children and grandchildren."

