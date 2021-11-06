Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Infrastructure Taxes Won't Be Apparent at First

The taxes involved in the infrastructure bill passed Friday might not be so apparent at first, but they will be felt and will "embed into the economy" as time goes on and will drive up inflation, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"There's a tug of war between Republicans' and Democrats' philosophies about taxes and spending, versus philosophies about trying to employ as many people as we can to keep jobs in America and move this country forward in a different way," Sessions told "The Count."

Americans, he continued, might not notice the taxes because they'll be "embedded within the philosophy" of how Democrats want to tax and spend.

For example, the taxes on natural gas will not be directly on the consumers, but on the energy source's providers, meaning consumers will "simply see the prices rise," Sessions said.

When that happens, consumers will "simply see the prices rise," he continued. "This is going to be one that will be seen and will be felt and will embed into the economy."

Meanwhile, the Democrats have made sure huge amounts of money were included in the infrastructure bill that was passed for projects such as building expensive public housing, Sessions said.

But where in the past legislation was passed for building traditional infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, the Democrats' bill mixes such projects with others such as public housing, and developed a "great big package" that allows Democrats to "sell whatever you can pass," he added.

As the next elections near in 2022 and 2024 approach, Democrats across the board have are also placing themselves in Americans' personal lives not only through raising costs but with the mandates for vaccines, Sessions continued.

"The bottom line is that people will ask themselves, is this the kind of government that we can afford or are they heading us to bankruptcy, and that answer clearly is yes," he added.