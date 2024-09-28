Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Border Policy Furthers 'Criminal Enterprise'

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, accused Democrats of using the U.S.-Mexico border crisis to further what he described as a "criminal enterprise" during an appearance on Newsmax Saturday.

Speaking on "Wake Up America Weekend," Sessions accused Democrats of undermining national sovereignty for political gain.

"Well, Kamala Harris said the exact same thing really, that President [Joe] Biden does. That is, we are entitled to have rules and regulations," he said.

"We are entitled to have a sovereign nation, but they give that sovereignty up."

He argued that Democratic leaders, including Biden and Harris, are complicit in perpetuating the border crisis by refusing to implement effective policies and said the administration's lax border policies have led to an increase in violent crimes such as aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, and murders.

"As news comes out of the aggravated assaults, the sexual assaults, the murders that have come here, up here to the United States, continue to rack up. They will keep the same policy if given the opportunity to be elected," he said of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

On Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales posted on X a letter he received from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detailing the number of "noncitizens" with criminal history, both detained and "non-detained," including 13,099 "non-detained" "noncitizens" with homicide convictions.

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!" Gonzales said on X.

Harris' recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, less than 40 days before the election and her first trip there in more than three years, was dismissed by Sessions as a political tactic designed to deflect criticism in the final weeks before the election.

"She came to the border. We saw what she did, and she did not see the problems," Sessions said.

"The cartels know exactly what this is. It is a game that the Democrats are playing, and they're willing to do that to continue their criminal enterprises," he said, suggesting that the administration's policies are encouraging illegal activities by organized crime groups.

