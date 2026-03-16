Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Democrats Deceive on DHS Fight

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats are deliberately trying to deceive Americans into believing Republicans are responsible for the Department of Homeland Security funding impasse, even as threats continue to mount at home.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Sessions pushed back against what he called a "deliberate" Democrat "misstep" after host Marc Lotter pointed to growing security concerns and recent terror attacks.

"We're dealing with terrorists and potential terrorists here at home," Lotter said. "We've still got a stalemate with the funding fight for the Department of Homeland Security."

"And now air travelers waiting in long lines, the rest of the country vulnerable," the host added, noting the U.S. had "three terror attacks just in a month."

Lotter turned to comments from Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he claimed Democrats had offered "vote after vote, resolution after resolution" to reopen agencies and that Republicans had voted those efforts down.

He then asked Sessions, "These are not serious resolutions, are they, congressman?"

"No," Sessions replied. "As a matter of fact, that's a deliberate misstep there that [Schiff] intentionally took to try and deceive people."

The congressman said Schiff's remarks were not just inaccurate but part of a broader Democrat pattern aimed at confusing voters about which party is blocking progress on DHS funding.

"This is where the Democrat Party is," Sessions said. "The bottom line is every Republican votes yes, and the [Democrat] leadership has people voting no."

He said those public comments from Democrats only muddy the issue further for Americans watching the stalemate unfold.

"When people like Adam Schiff come on and give these signals, it simply confuses the American people," Sessions told Newsmax.

The Texas Republican insisted the GOP is ready to end the standoff, restore certainty for workers and keep the focus where it belongs — on the nation's safety.

"The bottom line is that Republicans want to move forward," he said.

"These people need to be paid," Sessions said, referring to DHS employees. "But more importantly, the success of our security is what's in the balance."

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