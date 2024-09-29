Pete King to Newsmax: Vance Will 'Run Circles' Around Walz in Debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "has a lot to be nervous about" when he squares off against Sen. JD Vance in Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Whether or not anyone fully agrees with the Republican nominee, he is smart, he's knowledgeable, he's articulate," the New York Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

He added that he knew Democrat nominee Walz when they served in the U.S. House, and recalled that "he likes to talk a lot, but he goes in circles."

"He has no straight line of thinking at all," said King. "I think Vance is going to run circles around him. It's going to be a bad, bad night for Tim Walz."

Meanwhile, former Rep. Jack Kingston, also on Sunday's show, said that Vance is a "very disciplined candidate."

"And unlike Kamala Harris, when she was debating Mike Pence, Tim Walz won't be able to play the victim," Kingston said. "If you look back at that debate, Pence beat the heck out of her. It wasn't even close. But that was her one defense. Tim Walz won't have that defense."

Kingston, who also served with Walz, said he agreed that the governor is a "likable guy," but added that he's a "goofy guy and he doesn't have hard convictions."

But Vance, who was deployed to war compares his military record to Walz, who wasn't, and also speaks about his record on crime, "the contrast is going to be stark," the Georgia Republican said.

However, Vance must also be careful not to go "down any rabbit holes," and stick to explaining the stance he and Trump take on issues such as the economy and the border, Kingston stressed.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who has been traveling across the country in recent weeks, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday and one on Sunday in Pennsylvania, is once again working hard to win the race, said King.

"This reminds me very much of 2016, where Hillary Clinton was sort of almost lackadaisical in her campaign," said King. "Donald Trump was everywhere at all hours of the day and night. And at the end, it paid off for him. Even here in New York, it's going to be a tough, tough race. He generated tremendous support and enthusiasm."

Trump also visited Saturday's Alabama-Georgia college football game and got cheers from both sides.

"There's no way in the world that Kamala Harris could have gotten that level of intense support, genuine support anywhere," said King. "I think it's going to definitely pay off for him and he's unstoppable."

