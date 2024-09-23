Vance Picks Emmer to Play Walz in Debate Prep

As he prepares to debate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, is turning to another Minnesotan to help with prep.

Vance recruited Rep. Tom Emmer to play Walz as he works to get ready for the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. in New York, the New York Times reported.

Preparations are taking place at Vance's home in Cincinnati and in virtual sessions with his team and Jason Miller, former President Donald Trump's campaign strategist, the Times said. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, a Yale law school graduate, has also been involved in the debate preparation sessions, a source told ABC News.

Vance believes his frequent media appearances, which include regular appearances on the Sunday morning news shows, will help him excel in the debate, his campaign told the Times. Vance has attacked Walz as an out-of-touch liberal and has questioned his military strategy.

Using Emmer, the House Majority Whip, is designed to prepare Vance for Walz's "folksy" style, the Ohio senator's team told the Times. Emmer has immersed himself in Walz's prior debates and prior positions, the Times reported.

Both Emmer and Walz are in their early 60s and overlapped for several terms in Congress. Walz was a former high school football coach while Emmer previously coached hockey.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been standing in for Vance in Walz's debate preparations, ABC News reported.

With Trump refusing to participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, this could be the last debate of the 2024 presidential race.