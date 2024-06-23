Pete King to Newsmax: Immunity Ruling Will Mean Fight for Biden

A Supreme Court ruling allowing former President Donald Trump partial immunity in his defense against charges of election interference will push his trial back until after the November election and force President Joe Biden away from relying on the Department of Justice to fight for his reelection, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think the court is going to allow some sort of partial immunity, which is going to require it be sent back to the courts, which inevitably is going to put this off until after the election," the New York Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

So, since there wouldn't be a trial going on during the election, that would mean Biden would have to defend his record rather than relying on special council Jack Smith and the DOJ to hold a trial, King said.

"I think it takes the Jan. 6 issue off the table during the election period," he added.

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also in Sunday's "Kings' Corner" segment, said he also thinks the court will come to a "mixed decision" on immunity in Trump's case.

"I think there are going to be areas in which they certainly agree with President Trump in terms of day-to-day management of the White House," Kingston said. "Then I think they're going to state the obvious that the president of the United States is not allowed to shoot somebody or rob the bank."

But the accusations being made about Trump will fall into the area where immunity is allowed, said Kingston.

"I know regardless of what the decision is, the left is going to blame it on the conservative, Trump-selected Supreme Court, but, I have a little bit of optimism, and usually I don't when it comes to the judicial branch," he said.

The former congressmen also discussed the upcoming CNN debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, both agreeing that it will be interesting to see how Biden performs.

"If [Biden] is able to complete a few sentences in a row and not wander off stage, what's going to happen is the liberal media is going to say he was brilliant and forceful and showed the world what a great leader he was," said Kingston.

King added that Trump "doesn't prepare for debates like other people do," but he won't have to "go out of his way to go after Biden."

"The record is there," he said. "He can do it. And as long as he looks poised, which he can when he wants to, is to me, it should all go for him.

"As far as Biden himself, he may be able to stand up there and be steady for a while but 90 minutes is going to be a long time for him … it will be interesting to see if Biden can stay composed or if he's going to start talking on that word salad and getting himself all mangled up."

