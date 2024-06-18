WATCH TV LIVE

Napolitano to Newsmax: Supreme Court to Rule on Trump Immunity Last

By    |   Tuesday, 18 June 2024 10:33 AM EDT

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Supreme Court's ruling on former President Donald Trump's immunity case won't be decided until June 28th as Chief Justice John Roberts "likes to hold the biggest case for the last day."

Trump was charged in August of 2023 by special counsel Jack Smith with conspiring to defraud the United States, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote. The charges stem from Trump's alleged actions following the presidential election in November of 2020 leading up to the protests of Jan 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Napolitano said he thinks the Supreme Court will "send it back down to the trial court."

"It will be up to the [trial court] jury to decide if what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6 was to further his own personal interest. [If they do] No immunity. If the jury decides that what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6 was in pursuit of office as president. Immunity. That's just my prediction," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

The senior legal analyst for Newsmax also said that prior to the Trump presidential immunity case, the Supreme Court should issue rulings on "domestic violence, guns, and on abortion in emergency rooms this week."

