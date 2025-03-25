Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Tariffs Are Showing Signs of Success

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite the “gnashing of teeth” by many in the Democratic Party, the Trump tariffs “are showing signs of early success.”

The S&P 500 posted its third straight gain Tuesday follow a period of decline as the world markets adjust to President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs that he has placed on many countries imports. Perry said the reaction of the media is typical but Trump is getting results. “The stock market went down for two days. Now it's up. And you see the result of these companies coming back to the United States of America,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Since taking office, Trump has managed to persuade dozens of companies from all over the world to invest trillions in America over the next several years. The representative from Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District said Trump’s primary goal is to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. “When I was growing up, every little town where I lived had some industry. And over the course of my lifetime, all those industries closed up and moved overseas.

"That's the leftist policies and swamp policies hollowing out America. The president doesn't agree with that, and he's working quickly and diligently to turn that around.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com