Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Tariffs Are Showing Signs of Success

By    |   Tuesday, 25 March 2025 04:59 PM EDT

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite the “gnashing of teeth” by many in the Democratic Party, the Trump tariffs “are showing signs of early success.”

The S&P 500 posted its third straight gain Tuesday follow a period of decline as the world markets adjust to President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs that he has placed on many countries imports. Perry said the reaction of the media is typical but Trump is getting results. “The stock market went down for two days. Now it's up. And you see the result of these companies coming back to the United States of America,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Since taking office, Trump has managed to persuade dozens of companies from all over the world to invest trillions in America over the next several years. The representative from Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District said Trump’s primary goal is to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. “When I was growing up, every little town where I lived had some industry. And over the course of my lifetime, all those industries closed up and moved overseas. 

"That's the leftist policies and swamp policies hollowing out America. The president doesn't agree with that, and he's working quickly and diligently to turn that around.

