Tags: pennsylvania | trump | harris | 2024 | border | peace

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Things Were 'Better' Under Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:15 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that things were better under former President Donald Trump than President Joe Biden.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on his campaigning with Trump in Pennsylvania, the congressman stated, "Look, people see hope. They're inspired by President Trump. They're truly inspired by his campaign, by his toughness. And ... through his tenacity."

"But more so" than just the inspiration, people are taking heed of Trump's "policies — of where we're going —  what the future looks like under a President Trump administration versus a Harris administration. And everybody goes back to when in his first term, things were much better under President Trump for almost every Pennsylvanian American family."

Meuser added that among Trump's policies people are looking forward to are regaining control of the southern border and "world peace."

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:15 PM
