Tags: pence | special counsel | newsmax tv | iowa state fair

Pence to Newsmax: House GOP Sparked Special Counsel

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 08:42 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence has has expressed hope that the special counsel appointed Friday will do a thorough job.

But it's House Republicans who Pence said deserve credit for the appointment of a special counsel in the first place. 

Pence told Newsmax national correspondent Mike Carter on Friday it's his hope that U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, appointed earlier in the day by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, "will surprise all of us" and "apply the law without fear or favor" in his extended investigation into Hunter Biden.

Pence's comments from the Iowa State Fair appeared on "John Bachman Now."

"I welcome the appointment of a special counsel," Pence told Carter. "The American people deserve to know what's going on with the Biden family. I'm grateful for the leadership of House Republicans who brought all these issues to light ... the first ones to call for the appointment of a special counsel."

Weiss had a plea bargain in place with Hunter Biden and his legal team last month before a Delaware judge applied scrutiny, leading to an annulment of what Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday called the "biggest sweetheart deal in the history of the American legal system."

Still, Pence was steadfast in his faith.

"I'm very confident that House Republicans are gonna continue to do their job, separation of powers, holding the Biden administration accountable," Pence added. "The American people, we've really lost confidence in equal treatment under the law.

"My hope is this new special counsel will surprise all of us, get to the bottom of it, and apply the law without fear or favor."

