Tags: pence | iowa | newsmax tv | consistent conservative

Pence to Newsmax: I'm Well Known, Not Known Well

Friday, 11 August 2023 08:12 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence has admitted he has an identity problem with Republican voters.

Walking with Newsmax national correspondent Mike Carter at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Pence said, "We're well known, but we're not known well."

And if there are two words that represent the essence of Pence, it's "consistent conservative," he added. 

In remarks that aired on "John Bachman Now," Pence brushed aside his distant polling in the GOP primary and staked a claim to what he brings to the table now and on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23.

"Many people know me as a loyal vice president," Pence told Carter. "I stood loyally by President Trump until my oath to the Constitution required me to do otherwise."

But Pence wanted to remind voters he's the former Indiana governor who represents core conservative values, "clearly the most qualified and the most consistent conservative on that [debate] stage."

"And that's what we need in this party," Pence told Newsmax. "We need to make sure the Republican Party stays true to our core agenda. ... Many of the candidates on that stage are shying away from those core values, but people are gonna see that's where I am now and that's where I've always been; and that's the agenda I'll advance if I'm president."

Friday, 11 August 2023 08:12 PM
