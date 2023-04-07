×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pavone | christ | pilate | religion | christianity

Father Pavone to Newsmax: Christ Was 'Freer' Dying on Cross Than Pilate

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 09:36 PM EDT

As Christians worldwide commemorated Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ died on the cross, Father Frank Pavone told Newsmax that Christ had more freedom going to his death on the cross than the Roman official, Pontius Pilate, who condemned him to death.

"Looking at it on a human level one might say, 'Well, of course, Pilate [was freer]; Jesus was being condemned and crucified.' No, it was Jesus Christ who was freer," Pavone said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday.

"[Jesus] went to that cross freely. This was not the triumph of Jesus' enemies over him; this was Jesus jumping into our struggles, our life, our death, and freeing us from our enemies."

Pavone said those who opposed and wanted to persecute Christ hated the good news his life and acts brought to the world.

"They're the same enemies: those who hate truth, those who hate life, and those who hate freedom," he said. "Jesus Christ got crucified freely — not because he went to Pilate and he said, 'Hey, nail me to a cross,' but because he kept saying the things that were true despite how many people got upset; he kept doing the things that were right."

Pavone said that Christ knew how much his actions and speech would "rile" up the civic authorities and that it would culminate in his death and sacrifice for the sins of humanity, but continued to freely do what he needed to because it was right.

"He knew it would lead him to the cross so that he could not only show us the example but give us the power to do the same thing," Pavone said. "We're not just working for victory. We're working from victory. Victory is our starting point, and it starts today when Jesus Christ conquered sin and death."

He said that while Christ was free to carry out his mission on Earth, Pilate was the one actually enslaved because he could not do the right thing and release the innocent Christ but succumbed to the angry mob calling for his crucifixion.

"[Pilate] couldn't do what he knew was right," Pavone said. "He knew Jesus wasn't guilty. He couldn't do anything because he yielded to the pressure of the crowds. He was yielding ... to the political correctness of his day. This is our hope, and this is why there are these parallels [today] because it really is the same battle against the enemies of truth, life, and freedom."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
As Christians worldwide commemorated Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ died on the cross, Father Frank Pavone told Newsmax that Christ had more freedom going to his death on the cross than the Roman official, Pontius Pilate, who condemned him to death.
pavone, christ, pilate, religion, christianity
457
2023-36-07
Friday, 07 April 2023 09:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved