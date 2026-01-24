BP Council Head to Newsmax: Leftist Media, Politicians Are to Blame

Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, defended federal law enforcement actions and blamed political rhetoric for a deadly confrontation during an appearance Saturday on Newsmax's "The Count."

Discussing the death of a 37-year-old ICU nurse, Perez called the incident "such a tragedy," but argued that inflammatory language from elected officials and media figures has contributed to confrontations with law enforcement.

"I think the left-leaning media and politicians like Gov. [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey are to blame for this type of rhetoric that is causing these people to come out and aggressively antagonize and impede law enforcement," Perez said.

Perez emphasized that federal agents were conducting "lawful activity" and targeting "the worst of the worst," adding, "These people are out there making it difficult for our job to be done. And in the end, this guy, he paid for it with his life."

When questioned about reports suggesting the firearm may have been inside a vehicle rather than on the man's person, Perez was unequivocal. "I know he did have a gun on him," he said.

"The last thing you want to do is interject yourself into law enforcement activity… especially when you're carrying a gun."

Perez rejected second-guessing the officer involved, saying, "Our law enforcement officers are trained very well. He perceived the threat. He saw a threat. And he took the action that he felt he needed to take." He added, "I stand by him. I support his decision 100%."

Addressing reports that the man held a legal permit to carry, Perez said gun ownership does not justify interfering with police.

"That's fine. I support the Second Amendment," he said. "But at the end of the day… I'm not going to disobey commands, and I'm not going to get into a physical altercation with law enforcement officers while I am armed."

Perez concluded that the safest course would have been non-engagement. "You don't want to interfere with law enforcement, especially when you're armed," he said, as the investigation into the incident continues.

