Video of Minn. Shooting Shows More Than 10 Rounds Fired

Video captured by witnesses shows federal agents restraining a person before one agent shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident on Saturday morning.

In the footage, several agents wrestle a man to the ground while at least one appears to strike him with an object. A single gunshot is heard, followed by a rapid series of shots. More than 10 rounds appear to be fired in roughly five seconds.

The Department of Homeland Security said the confrontation began during what it called "a targeted operation" to arrest someone in the country illegally who was wanted on an assault allegation.

DHS said a person approached Border Patrol agents with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and agents attempted to disarm him. The agency said the agent who fired did so out of fear for his life, and that the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that officials have identified the victim and believe he was an American citizen. Minnesota law allows citizens with a permit to carry their handguns in public, without concealment.

O’Hara said the man’s only previous interaction with law enforcement as far as he knew was for traffic tickets.

"And we believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry," he said.

The shooting happened amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle. Saturday’s incident unfolded just over a mile away from where Good was shot.

The man shot was identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, reports The Star Tribune, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Pretti, 37, has an address listed in south Minneapolis.

Records show that Pretti attended the University of Minnesota and was issued a nursing license in 2021 that remains active through March 2026.