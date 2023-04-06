Patrick Morrisey: I'm the Only Proven Conservative in Governor's Race

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Thursday that he’s running for governor as “the only proven conservative in this race.”

Morrisey said on “National Report,” when asked why he decided to enter the governor’s race, “I thought the natural progression for me was to take all of the skills and experience that we've brought to bear as attorney general and run for governor, because I'm the only proven conservative in this race.”

He asked: “Where’s the track record of fighting and winning on the big issues that matter to West Virginia? People know that I've worked hard to protect jobs in our state.

"They know that I focused and attacked the woke ideas that keep trying to crawl over the state line. When I'm the next governor, those woke ideas will stop at the state line.”

Morrisey went on to say: “People know of the importance of what we've done, going after the opioid and the fentanyl plague, No. 1 rated per capita settlements of the country on opioids. And then separately on fentanyl, we've been very aggressive calling for fentanyl to be listed as a weapon of mass destruction.”

He concluded: “As governor, I'm going to be able to bring the whole full weight and authority of the executive branch of West Virginia to bear against on these issues and challenges. We're gonna build large red state coalitions and I think West Virginia's voice is going to be heard loud and clear on all issues our state and our nation cares about.”

