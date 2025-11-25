Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: West Virginia Writing 'Comeback Story'

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Tuesday that his state is "having its comeback story."

Morrisey, a Republican, said on "National Report" that the state is experiencing phenomenal business development and growth in energy and data centers.

He said his state's aggressive push on core economic fundamentals is drawing new investment and strengthening its position as a national energy leader.

Morrisey said his administration has invested in people and infrastructure, adding that the state is cutting red tape faster than competitors and making West Virginia more attractive to companies looking for pro-growth policies.

Morrisey highlighted what he called a major driver of fresh interest, pointing to his administration's "50 by 50" plan to develop 50 gigawatts of energy by 2050.

He said the state's regulatory posture and commitment to expanding natural gas, coal, and nuclear production are generating momentum and leading to new announcements.

Morrisey cited Toyota's long-term presence and said he is working to maintain and expand that relationship.

He also pointed to a recently announced 1.2-gigawatt energy project he said will support manufacturing and data center expansion in the state. A separate 650-megawatt plant was also announced and is part of what he described as a broad effort to turn West Virginia into "America's energy state."

Morrisey said the state holds more natural gas and coal reserves than almost any other, and he is leveraging those resources to attract capital and create jobs.

He said the economic development wave is accelerating, noting that the state's total announced investments climbed above $5 billion following a broadband expansion announcement last week.

Morrisey said job creation tied to these projects is already climbing. He said the current count of announced positions reached roughly 5,500 as of Friday, and he expects that number to rise.

Morrisey said many early jobs will go to contractors, including sheet metal workers, electricians, plumbers, and other vocational specialties that he said pay strong wages.

He said the state is also building opportunities in advanced manufacturing, well-plugging operations, and energy-sector fields that fit West Virginia's workforce strengths.

Morrisey cited a recent investment in the northern panhandle that he said will create 25 to 30 jobs paying $100,000 to $150,000 per year. He said these positions represent more than short-term employment and offer residents durable paths to long-term prosperity.

