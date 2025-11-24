Zeldin to Newsmax: Innovation Proves America's Greatness

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told Newsmax on Monday that the United States is experiencing major environmental and economic gains under President Donald Trump — and instead of downplaying those achievements, Americans should be "celebrating" the nation's unmatched innovation and strength.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Zeldin said Trump's second term has already produced "so many wins," rejecting the idea that environmental protection must come at the expense of economic growth.

"The difference between the right and left is that we believe that we can protect the environment and grow the economy. It's not a choice between the two," Zeldin said. "President Trump wants clean air, land, and water for all Americans — and we've been pursuing it."

Zeldin pointed to the administration's push for energy dominance, expanded American manufacturing, and a sweeping modernization of the nation's permitting system as core drivers of what he called a "great American comeback."

He also highlighted Trump's efforts to make the U.S. "the AI capital of the world" and restore auto jobs that disappeared under previous administrations.

Zeldin argued that the left continues to frame America as an environmental laggard, ignoring the country's decades of progress and leadership.

"We should be celebrating progress in America over the course of these last couple of decades — with American innovation, how we tap into our own energy supply so much better than so many other countries all around the world," Zeldin told Kelly. "Rather than being embarrassed and apologizing for American greatness, we should be celebrating it."

Zeldin also stressed that environmental gains are being strengthened, not weakened, by the surge of investment flowing into the U.S.

"We have trillions of dollars of new investment coming into the United States, breaking ground," he said. "This isn't just about what's better for our economy and our national security. Because of American innovation, the way we do it is better for our environment, too."

