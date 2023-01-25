W.Va. AG Patrick Morrisey to Newsmax: WH Avoiding Red State AGs

Amid myriad issues with a lack of cooperation from the Biden administration on the fentanyl crisis, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tells Newsmax that Biden officials are being told to "minimize interaction with Republican attorneys general."

"Look, they're worried about getting sued," Morrisey told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "Well, they should be worried about getting sued, because they're not doing their job."

President Joe Biden's officials, namely Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department, need to be more proactive in working with attorneys general in the "heartlands" of America, Morrisey added to host Lyndsay Keith.

"When it comes to law enforcement, you have to put partisanship aside, and we're not seeing that with this administration," he said. "They're politicizing the fentanyl epidemic and people are paying a very heavy price from it."

Morrisey is among the push to classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction," but short of that, West Virginia is just hoping to be heard from the federal government on the deadly epidemic that is plaguing the state.

"We haven't heard back," Morrisey said about a letter last fall sent to seek action on fentanyl. "We need to get their engagement, and we need much better action right away."

First and foremost, Mayorkas needs to be held to account for the fentanyl crisis, according to Morrisey, who considers Mayorkas the "most disastrous public official" of the Biden administration.

"Secretary Mayorkas needs to be fired immediately, or impeached," he said.

"People are dying at an alarming rate."

Also, Morrisey called on increased prosecutions by the DOJ and pushing Blinken "to engage the Chinese and the Mexican governments to make sure they're clamping down on what the cartels are doing."

"This is hurting and slaughtering people in the heartlands, and it's going at our youth at a rate that no other disease or accident could possibly compare to," Morrisey concluded.

