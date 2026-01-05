Pollster Allocco to Newsmax: GOP Will Retain Senate in 2026

Veteran pollster Patrick Allocco told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans are well positioned to hold onto control of the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, arguing Democrats face an unrealistic path to flipping the chamber.

Speaking with "Finnerty," Allocco dismissed concerns that Republicans could lose their Senate majority, noting the math is firmly stacked against Democrats.

"I'm not concerned about the Republicans winning the Senate," Allocco said. "In order for that to happen, Democrats would have to sweep."

Allocco explained that Democrats would first need to hold onto their competitive Senate seats they currently have on the ballot, then pull off victories in several traditionally competitive or Republican-leaning states.

Further, Allocco said Republicans are in play against incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia and the open seat in New Hampshire vacated by retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

"They'd have to retain their seats we just talked about, and they would have to then win from Maine, North Carolina, Iowa, Texas, and Alaska — that's not going to happen," Allocco said.

He added Democrats would need to net four seats overall to take control of the chamber.

According to Allocco, that scenario is highly unlikely given current political trends, the electoral map, and Republican strength in key states.

"Republicans will retain the Senate," he concluded.

