Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: We Need to Be Defending Police, 'Not Defunding Them'

The reports of local police delaying entry into the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school as 19 children and two teachers were murdered by a deranged gunman exposes America's war on police, according to Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"We need to be defending the police and not defunding them," Fallon told Saturday's "Wake Up America." "It's a very tough job and they go into harm's way.

"The police and the fire are like our community's military, and we need to treat them like that. We need to venerate them. They have a very tough job to do, and they do an excellent job."

Local police were reportedly hesitant to entry the elementary school — if not mistaken the shooter was contained in a classroom with no further threat to human life — but America's war on police has officers hamstrung to just immediately react to threats amid fear of making a mistake against protocol.

"We need to change the doctrine on police around on school shootings, as well, and we need to be advancing in immediately because, as you know, minutes are critical in these in these instances, but, yeah, we need to be defending the police and not defunding them," Fallon told host Carl Higbie.

The delay of taking out of the shooter was unacceptable and "tragic," Fallon concluded.

"I'm shocked, like so many other people, that we're talking about approximately 82 minutes from the time that the police entered the building, and then the shooter was taken out," Fallon said.

"That's a remarkable delay, and it's a tragic one."

