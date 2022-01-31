Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden 'Turned the Tap Back On' at the Border

When former President Donald Trump was in office, he brought illegal immigration under control, but President Joe Biden has made matters worse than ever, Rep. Pat Fallon said Monday on Newsmax.

"If you just look at the numbers, President Trump clearly took what was a flood and reduced it to a trickle; and then Joe Biden turned the tap back on, and now it's a flood," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We've never seen anything like this … for the first time in our history, 2 million illegal border crossings in this year alone."

It is also "unbelievable" that the administration would brag about federal seizures of fentanyl, said Fallon.

"When you're seizing more fentanyl, that means more if it is coming across the border; and more of it has gone under the carpet," he said. "We had almost 11,000 pounds of fentanyl being seized just last year, which is enough to kill every American seven times over, and nearly 200,000 pounds of methamphetamine seized this year, and cocaine is up as well. Those seizures are up because more of it is coming across the border illegally being smuggled."

A big part of the issue is that with the increased numbers of people coming into the United States, "half of your Border Patrol agents are babysitting, changing diapers and [doing] COVID tests," said Fallon. "Of course, it is going to be easier for the cartels to make wild profits."

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has come under fire after he admitted, while speaking with Border Patrol agents, that he knew they don't like the administration's policies, and Fallon told Newsmax that the agents are "frustrated" because the administration isn't following the immigration laws that are on the books.

"He was caught on a hot mic a few months later saying that it was chaos and catastrophe [on the border], so which is it?" said Fallon. "We know what it is because of Joe Biden's wokeness and weakness."

And while Trump and Republicans worked to build the wall, under Biden, that "became open the gate," said Fallon. "We had remain in Mexico, and that became catch and release. These policies have caused a manufactured crisis by this administration."

The administration is also trying to hide what is happening at the border, even from members of Congress, said Fallon.

He noted that when he and other GOP congressmen visited the border in 2021, there was a "handler" with them who was part of the administration and who listened in on what the Border Patrol agents were telling them.

"Why was she there?" he said. "Why did she need to listen to everything? She was writing it down. It was an intimidation factor, so we had to have one member distract her while others talked to the Border Patrol agents, and they said 'Yes, we're afraid of what she's writing down. She's reporting back to serve her superiors.'"

The woman also told the members of Congress that no cameras were allowed, said Fallon, but "we took our cameras in anyway, because we're members of Congress and don't work for the administration. We worked for the people of our districts. It was awful. It's atrocious. And you know what? Our greatest task, whether you're on a school board all the way to the presidency, is to keep our constituents and our citizens safe.

"Because if you're not safe, then you're not free."

