Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Harris, Obama Ousted Biden

Rep. Pat Fallon, responding to a report claiming that former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly threatened President Joe Biden with invoking the 25th Amendment, said Sunday on Newsmax that he thinks they would have gone to "any lengths" to get Biden out of the race.

"Joe and Jill Biden did not want to leave the White House," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "They wanted to give it a go, even if they had not even a puncher's chance in November. They still wanted to go for it because once you bow out, you have zero chance."

The report, from journalist Seymour Hersh on Substack, claims that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were deeply involved and that last Sunday, hours before Biden stepped out, Obama called him.

Hersh said, quoting an unnamed source, that Obama told Biden, "We have Kamala's approval to invoke the 25th Amendment."

He also said it was "clear at this point" that Harris would get the nod, as the group determined that her past work as the attorney general of California would help her handle former President Donald Trump.

Fallon told Newsmax, meanwhile, that Harris was the "most liberal senator" of all when she was on Capitol Hill, but now "they're trying to make her a moderate."

"I am so sick and tired of these Democratic nominees that have never signed the front of a paycheck," he added. "How are they going to fix the economy when they've never been a part of it? I mean, you go back to [Bill] Clinton never did it, Obama never, Biden, and now Harris. They're just governmental hacks."

Meanwhile, Fallon said he does not think Biden has a good relationship with either Harris or Obama, but he does think Harris will "stick to the script."

"When she goes off script, she makes no sense and she word vomits," said Fallon. "Watch in the next few months, she will always have a teleprompter or a piece of paper in front of her, and she will read from that. So it'll be very interesting when, let's say there's a debate and she has to actually use her own mind and not just be a reader, actually be a thinker."

Fallon also on Sunday discussed the controversial opening to the Paris Olympics and the use of performers in drag presenting a tableau of "The Last Supper."

"It was blasphemy and they attacked Christianity because they can," he said. "They don't attack Islam ever, because they would be on a death list. They're not courageous. They're a bunch of cowards and they're bullies."

