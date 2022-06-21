Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Wrong for Buying Foreign Oil, Not Producing in US

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for purchasing foreign oil while also forgoing domestic production.

Appearing on Tuesday's "Prime News," Fallon said that on the president's "first day in office, what does Joe Biden do? He cancels the Keystone XL Pipeline. And in his first week, he said 'no new leases for oil and gas on federal land and waters.'"

Then the Biden administration had a "regulatory assault on American energy. Then ... we had the Russian invasion of Ukraine [and Biden] said, 'oh, we don't want to buy oil from Putin, but we'll buy it from mini-Putin," Fallon said, referring to countries such as Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

''If you're an environmentalist, you should want America to be exploring natural gas and oil, because we do it better than anybody else in the world," he declared. "We have safety [regulations].

And rather than focus on producing more energy domestically, instead, Fallon said the Biden administration is "doubling down" on its "far-left agenda."

Fallon is seeking reelection is Texas' 4th Congressional District.

