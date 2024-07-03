Netanyahu, IDF Clash Over Claim Israel Ready for Truce That Would Leave Hamas in Power

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rebuked a report in The New York Times, which cited unnamed Israeli security officials saying the military was ready to declare a cease-fire that would leave Hamas in control of Gaza.

"Anonymous sources briefed The New York Times that Israel will be prepared to end the war before all of its objectives are achieved," the Prime Minister stated in a video his office released Tuesday evening.

"I do not know who these anonymous sources are, but I am here to make it unequivocally clear: This will not happen. The war will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages."

"The government directed the IDF to achieve these war objectives and the IDF has all the means to achieve them. We will not capitulate to the winds of defeatism, neither in The New York Times nor anywhere else. We are inspired by the spirit of victory," Netanyahu added.

This marks the latest chapter in the increasingly tense relationship between the Israel Defense Force's leadership and the government, who have not seen eye to eye on many of the war's goals.

While Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel would seek "total victory" against Hamas, IDF officials have been more cautious. IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari recently warned that as Hamas was an idea, it could not be destroyed militarily.

The IDF also responded to the Times report, saying it was "determined to continue fighting to achieve the goals of the war, to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, the return of the hostages and the safe return of the residents in the north and south to their homes.

"So far, significant achievements have been made in the fighting in Gaza, the IDF will continue to fight Hamas everywhere in the Gaza Strip, along with the continued promotion of war readiness in the north and a defense effort at all borders."

According to the Times report, the IDF's top brass believes a permanent cease-fire to be the best option for freeing the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity, while also wanting to give the army time to prepare for potential all-out war in Lebanon.

The six current and former security officials who talked to the Times did not say whether the IDF's brass has been pushing Netanyahu to accept their position.

In addition, the officials also said the army was experiencing a "manpower crisis" as fewer reservists were reporting for duty, while mid-level commanders have lost faith in the generals after the historic failure of the IDF on Oct. 7.

Another problem the officials pointed out was the lack of munitions and spare parts after eight months of fighting.

On this point, they backed the prime minister whose declaration that the U.S. was holding back weapons shipments had sparked angry reactions in the Biden administration, before it later acknowledged "bottlenecks" in the supply.

Despite this, the officials agreed with the assessment of Israel's former national security adviser Eyal Hulata, who told the paper that Israel was still in a position to take on Hezbollah.

"If we're dragged into a bigger war, we have enough resources and manpower," Hulata said. "But we'd like to do it in the best conditions we can. And at the moment, we don't have the best conditions."

