Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Made Migrant Trickle a Flood

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Tuesday that prior to the Biden administration, the United States "had a trickle [of illegal immigration] and he [Biden] turned it into a flood."

Since Biden took office in 2021 there have been over 7 million illegal border crossings on the southern border alone.

Earlier last week, the Northern Border Security Caucus alerted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas that agents are on pace to arrest more than 14,000 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the northern border with Canada.

Fallon, a retired air force captain, noted how under Biden there had been 28 months in which the U.S. had over 200,000 illegal border crossings.

"He doesn’t even need congressional action at all or approval to simply reinstate the wait in Mexico policy which President Trump did, which said Oh, you’re going to claim asylum, you will wait in Mexico while you do that that. Joe Biden can do that today, but he refused to do it," Fallon said during an appearance on "Newsline."

