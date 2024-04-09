×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | illegal immigration | biden

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Made Migrant Trickle a Flood

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 02:28 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Tuesday that prior to the Biden administration, the United States "had a trickle [of illegal immigration] and he [Biden] turned it into a flood."

Since Biden took office in 2021 there have been over 7 million illegal border crossings on the southern border alone.

Earlier last week, the Northern Border Security Caucus alerted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas that agents are on pace to arrest more than 14,000 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the northern border with Canada. 

Fallon, a retired air force captain, noted how under Biden there had been 28 months in which the U.S. had over 200,000 illegal border crossings.

"He doesn’t even need congressional action at all or approval to simply reinstate the wait in Mexico policy which President Trump did, which said Oh, you’re going to claim asylum, you will wait in Mexico while you do that that. Joe Biden can do that today, but he refused to do it," Fallon said during an appearance on "Newsline."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus">More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Tuesday that prior to the Biden administration, the United States "had a trickle [of illegal immigration] and he [Biden] turned it into a flood.
pat fallon, illegal immigration, biden
221
2024-28-09
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved