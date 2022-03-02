Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Abbott Will Beat Beto in Texas Governor Race

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Gov. Greg Abbott would beat the Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the upcoming Texas governor race.

"I do think [Abbott will] blow [O'Rourke] out," Fallon said in his "American Agenda" appearance. "I think it's gonna be a great election cycle for Republicans. I don't think we're looking at a red wave, but a red tsunami. And it harkens back to 2014 ... when Gov. Abbott won."

Fallon went on to make other predictions for upcoming races, calling the Texas attorney general race.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton "is a very good and personal friend of mine," Fallon said. "I do think that he'll be in a very good position, very strong position to win. My early prediction would be probably," Paxton with "58%" of the vote and George P. Bush with "42%" of the vote.

Both the Texas attorney general and governor election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.