×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Newsmax TV | pat fallon | greg abbott | beto orourke | texas

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Abbott Will Beat Beto in Texas Governor Race

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 06:22 PM

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Gov. Greg Abbott would beat the Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the upcoming Texas governor race.

"I do think [Abbott will] blow [O'Rourke] out," Fallon said in his "American Agenda" appearance. "I think it's gonna be a great election cycle for Republicans. I don't think we're looking at a red wave, but a red tsunami. And it harkens back to 2014 ... when Gov. Abbott won."

Fallon went on to make other predictions for upcoming races, calling the Texas attorney general race.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton "is a very good and personal friend of mine," Fallon said. "I do think that he'll be in a very good position, very strong position to win. My early prediction would be probably," Paxton with "58%" of the vote and George P. Bush with "42%" of the vote.

Both the Texas attorney general and governor election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Gov. Greg Abbott would beat the Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the upcoming Texas governor race.
pat fallon, greg abbott, beto orourke, texas
157
2022-22-02
Wednesday, 02 March 2022 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved