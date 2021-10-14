Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Treasury Secretary Should Not Decide Debt Limit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for a bill that would transfer the authority to raise the federal debt limit to the secretary of the Treasury rather than making it Congress a decision is a move to allow Democrats to spend more money, according to Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"I would call it meritless to move something as important as raising the debt ceiling in a country that has nearly a $29 trillion debt from Congress, which has 535 people elected directly by the American public, to an unelected bureaucrat," Fallon told Thursday's "National Report."

Fallon added the "horrible idea" is "egregious," but not a surprise, "because the Democrats want to make it easier to create even more debt."

Pelosi, after the comment about the debt ceiling, told reporters she thinks they "could do a better job" in selling the public on the idea of the $3.5 trillion spending bill, and Fallon said such comments show there is no doubt Democrats see the mainstream media as their propaganda wing.

"They get very angry when they're asked even fair and tough questions," Fallon said. "They like softballs with the wind to their back, so they can hit those out of the park because, quite frankly, their ideas are so incredibly bad. They need to own the message and dominate the message. That's why oftentimes conservative voices, or if anybody just reasonably questions their agenda, they get shouted down, or they use majorities and name calling because, at the end of the day, the speaker has shown herself to be nothing more than a bully."

He also commented about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and her statement on ABC's "The View" this week about how not all 50 Democrats will get everything they want on the spending bill.

"It's very insightful that she said 50 when it's 100 [senators], but that's the way they've been looking at things," Fallon said. "Democrats on every level of government haven't been talking with or negotiating with Republicans at all. They're not trying to be bipartisan in any measure whatsoever."

Meanwhile, there is runaway inflation, Fallon pointed out, so Congress must back away from excess spending, even though there are needs for infrastructure updates nationwide.

"Democrats have used infrastructure and said it means anything they want it to mean," he added. "It's like a socialist wishlist.

"Democrats aren't looking down the road. They don't have that vision, and that's why next November, we've got to throw them out of office. We've got to save the republic."

