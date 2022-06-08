Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Obrador Snub Reflects Biden's Border Failures

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's decision to skip the upcoming Summit of the Americas comes as President Joe Biden's border crisis continues to worsen while nothing is done, Rep. Pat Fallon tells Newsmax.

"President Obrador had already blamed Joe Biden for the crisis over the last year-and-a-half," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Wednesday, adding that in April, the United States experienced the worst month that it had ever had with illegal border crossings, with 234,000 entering the country illegally.

"The border is not a crisis; it's a catastrophe and Joe Biden has punted on it," said Fallon. "He has done nothing to listen to our border patrol agents who know best as to how to secure the border."

As for the Summit of the Americas, "this is all just a dog and pony show that the administration is rolling out for the media," he added.

Fallon also commented on the actions of Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, who commented on Tuesday that the situation at the border is "great."

Texans, Fallon said, "know O'Rourke is a clown."

"He was very good at skateboarding through parking lots and playing the air drums, and that's about it," said Fallon. "He's very good at losing elections."

He predicted Gov. Greg Abbott will defeat O'Rourke by "double digits, and maybe finally, we have heard the last of him."

Meanwhile, Fallon insisted that the border can't be "great" when there have been people from hundreds of foreign nations coming in and also when records amounts of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine coming into the country.

"For [O'Rourke] to say that is a dereliction of duty, except he's not in office, so it's just being again an absolute clown. He's a farce," said Fallon.

The congressman also commented on the state of child safety laws after the shootings in Uvalde and after actor Matthew McConaughey's impassioned comments in the White House briefing room Tuesday.

"There are several things we can do to actually keep our children safe and harden our schools and we can talk about that for an hour on your show, but one of the things is we need to change the police doctrine," said Fallon. "We have to change it more to a military-type [action] where you advance in eliminate, you have to advance and eliminate the threat…we can't go into a siege mentality where you surround the school. I mean children died, unfortunately, because there wasn't effective leadership and law enforcement on site. Now it's dangerous, and it's scary. And you might have to give your life up to do so. But we've got to protect our babies."

