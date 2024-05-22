Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Russia Weapon Shows Weakness of Biden WH

The counter space weapon allegedly launched last week by Russia shows the weakness of the Biden administration, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax.

"What we're seeing is weakness. Understand, the last 3-3 1/2 years, everything that the Biden administration has touched has turned south," Owens said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Newsline."

"Our country is not feeling safer. We're not feeling bolder. We're not feeling closer as a nation. This is an administration that has shown us how bad the left can be, given the power that they need to have. And thank goodness we have a House, even though we're a small majority, at least we're putting some brakes to it.

"So, my answer is simply give us a bigger majority. Give us a President Trump and give us a majority in the Senate and I'm telling you, we're back to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, which is what we all believe in, no matter what color, what kind of background we have.

"We've seen how bad things can get and again, every aspect of the Biden administration has shown that they are reckless and just not getting the job done."

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder on Tuesday said Russia’s weapon was "presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit.

"Russia deployed this new space weapon into the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite," Ryder continued. "And so, assessments further indicate characteristics resembling previously deployed counter space payloads from 2019 and 2022."

When asked if the Russian space weapon posed a threat to the U.S. satellite, Ryder responded: "Well, it's a counter space weapon in the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite."

