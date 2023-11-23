×
Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Left Pushing 'Divisiveness'

By    |   Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:11 PM EST

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax Thursday that the left is pushing "divisiveness" throughout the country, even during the holiday season.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Owens sounded off on Thanksgiving about recent rhetoric from Democrats like Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and former Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

"The Democratic Party — those on the hard left that are driving the Democratic Party, the Marxists ... they're not doing anything to help our country move forward," Owens said.

"We're going to start coming together as we are right now and bring together folks who will actually promote the American dream," he continued. "That's why we celebrate things like Christmas and Thanksgiving. We love to come together."

His comments are a stark contrast from those made by Bowman this week, who argued that the Biden administration's inaction on pushing for nationwide reparations for slavery is holding him back in life.

"We're spending hundreds of billions of dollars every year on weapons in war, but we can't even have a conversation about reparations? Those are the things that are happening right now," Bowman said on MSNBC.

McCaskill, meanwhile, characterized Trump as "more dangerous" than Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and fascist Dictator Benito Mussolini on the same network, Mediaite reported.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

