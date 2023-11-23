Trump Slams NY Trial, Biden in Thanksgiving Message

Former President Donald Trump early Thursday morning posted a searing Thanksgiving message on his Truth Social page, lambasting the New York attorney general and judge involved in his civil fraud trial; President Joe Biden, and the nation's "Radical Left Lunatics."

Hours later, the GOP presidential candidate returned to the site to post a video thanking the nation's military and law enforcement agencies for their service.

In his first message, posted just after 2 a.m. Thursday, Trump said he wishes a happy Thanksgiving "to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a 'Psycho,' Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a 'tiny' Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the 'Bench' & tell him what to do."



He then launched into Biden, who he said "has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump has frequently criticized James, Engoron, and Greenfield, leading the judge to issue a gag order against him.

James brought the civil fraud case against Trump, his business, and his sons, accusing him of intentionally inflating the value of his assets so he could pay less tax money and get better insurance coverage.

Later in the morning, just after 8 a.m. Trump posted a video of himself thanking the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies.

"I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving," he said. "Today as we gather with our loved ones we give thanks to almighty God for his many blessings, including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home. I also want to send our deep gratitude to all of the patriots serving our nation in uniform this Thanksgiving, including the members of the U.S. armed forces, the heroes of border patrol and law enforcement, ICE, and everybody that works so hard to preserve our system and our country, and working to defend our southern border, and our police and first responders in communities all across America."

He added a campaign promise as well, saying that "This is a difficult time for our country. But do not lose heart or lose hope because by the time we celebrate next Thanksgiving, our nation will be well on its way to being stronger, safer, more prosperous, and greater than ever before. Once again, happy Thanksgiving, and God bless you all."

He then posted another message just before 10 a.m., saying that "Our Country is in serious trouble. We don't have VICTORIES anymore!"