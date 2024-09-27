Rep. Owens to Newsmax: 320K Kids 'Lost' to Migrant Crisis

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that 320,000 children have been "lost" due to the migrant crisis.

Speaking to "Prime News" about the migrant crisis, the congressman referred to "320,000 children that have been lost — children that are now enslaved — or in sex trafficking or labor trafficking."

"That cuts to the core of who we are," Owens added.

Last month, after a Homeland Security inspector general's report indicated that more than 291,000 migrant children are missing, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said, "This administration's failure to secure our border is facilitating what is the equivalent of a modern-day slavery operation."

Owens seemed to be referencing that report.

"Children are now put into slavery, and we don't think about that," he said.

"This says a lot about this administration. This administration is showing what it looks like to hate our country, to hate our culture."

Lawmakers have called the children "missing" because Immigration and Customs Enforcement "as of May 2024" did not provide them a court date, and thus they have not been tracked.

