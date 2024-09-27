WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: owens | children | missing | migrant crisis

Rep. Owens to Newsmax: 320K Kids 'Lost' to Migrant Crisis

By    |   Friday, 27 September 2024 10:20 PM EDT

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that 320,000 children have been "lost" due to the migrant crisis.

Speaking to "Prime News" about the migrant crisis, the congressman referred to "320,000 children that have been lost — children that are now enslaved — or in sex trafficking or labor trafficking."

"That cuts to the core of who we are," Owens added.

Last month, after a Homeland Security inspector general's report indicated that more than 291,000 migrant children are missing, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said, "This administration's failure to secure our border is facilitating what is the equivalent of a modern-day slavery operation."

Owens seemed to be referencing that report.

"Children are now put into slavery, and we don't think about that," he said.

"This says a lot about this administration. This administration is showing what it looks like to hate our country, to hate our culture."

Lawmakers have called the children "missing" because Immigration and Customs Enforcement "as of May 2024" did not provide them a court date, and thus they have not been tracked.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that 320,000 children have been "lost" due to the migrant crisis.
owens, children, missing, migrant crisis
227
2024-20-27
Friday, 27 September 2024 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved