Morocco Amb. Hilale to Newsmax: Trump Laid Groundwork for Sovereignty

President Donald Trump's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara laid the groundwork for a historic United Nations resolution that now cements global acknowledgment of Morocco's claims, Moroccan Ambassador Omar Hilale told Newsmax on Saturday.

"This is a celebration of the unity of Morocco," Hilale said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "It is a royal decision following the adoption by the Security Council, a historical resolution recognizing the sovereignty of Morocco [over the] Sahara. It's this day of Unity Day.”

Morocco declared Oct. 31 a new national holiday, Unity Day, marking the U.N. Security Council's resolution that the ambassador called "a culmination of 50 years of diplomatic effort, of patience, of work, and also of effort economically in the field and outside, internationally."

The recognition affirms "the act of allegiance of the population of the Sahara to the Alaouite monarchy," said Hilale, who described nationwide celebrations that erupted following King Mohammed VI's speech announcing the decision.

"The population just went to the street immediately after the speech of His Majesty the King to express their joy, their satisfaction, and their happiness," he said. "It was millions of people, a real national celebration, thanks to His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, his vision for the return of Sahara, and his patience with the war."

Hilale credited Trump for breaking years of diplomatic gridlock.

"I think history will remember that it's President Trump who was the first head of state of a great nation to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco on its Sahara," he said. "He's the first leader in the world to believe that there is a way to hope and unity, reconciliation. Thanks to President Trump, the status quo is over. He wants peace. He wants to reconciliate."

The ambassador said Trump's initiative at the U.N. "opened the way for other countries to follow him," including France, the United Kingdom and Germany, which now back Morocco's autonomy plan as the "only feasible solution" to the dispute.

"His Majesty the King was keen to mention the name of President Trump as the friend of himself, of His Majesty, and friend of the people of Morocco, because it's thanks to him that this resolution was adopted," Hilale added.

"We hope that President Trump can come to the Sahara," he said. "And we hope that by next year the dispute over Sahara will be over, thanks to the wisdom, the vision of President Trump, and also to the diplomatic vision of His Majesty the King, who was very firm on the defense and the obligation of defending our territorial integrity and our sovereignty over our Sahara."

