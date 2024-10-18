WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ofir akunis | israel | hamas | yahya sinwar | benjamin netanyahu

Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: Israel Saving the World

By    |   Friday, 18 October 2024 11:25 AM EDT

Ofir Akunis, the counsel general for Israel in New York, told Newsmax on Friday hailed Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Israel is saving the world," Akunis said on "National Report." "Sinwar ... was the head of the snake in the Gaza Strip, and he is responsible for the October 7 massacre."

Akunis quoted Winston Churchill, who said during World War II, "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

"It's very important that [Sinwar] is not with us anymore," Akunis said. "But we need to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip and to defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon. It's not over until it's over. We will defeat the terrorists."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday promised to press on with Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon, dashing the hopes of some that the killing of Sinwar might help end more than a year of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"The war, my dear ones, is not yet over," Netanyahu told Israelis.

Akunis noted that Hamas is still holding 101 hostages.

"Innocent Israelis," Akunis said. "American citizens as well. We want them with their families in their homeland. We need the international support."

Netanyahu said the war will continue until the hostages are released.

Information from Reuters was used in this report

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

 

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ofir Akunis, the counsel general for Israel in New York, told Newsmax on Friday hailed Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and said "Israel is saving the world."
ofir akunis, israel, hamas, yahya sinwar, benjamin netanyahu
279
2024-25-18
Friday, 18 October 2024 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved