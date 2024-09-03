Consul General of Israel Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: Protesters 'Against America'

Ofir Akunis, Consul General for Israel in New York, told Newsmax Tuesday that the pro-Palestinian protesters who took to the streets of New York City on Monday are "anti-American protesters. They are against America."

Thousands of protesters set off flares and smoke bombs as they carried various flags, including those of Hamas and Hezbollah, while chanting "Free Palestine." Akunis said the demonstrators were "using the American democracy to destroy the United States of America."

"They want an intifada," he said on "National Report." "They want to replace the United States and actually establish here a Muslim statehood. And it's even not a secret. That's a PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] flag they are carrying. It's not a Palestinian flag. And a lot of them are, according to the American definition, terror organizations. Hezbollah, Houthis, ISIS and all the others,"

Akunis added that he is "worried about the future of the United States."

Co-anchor Shaun Kraisman showed Akunis a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel has already made concessions on the cease-fire agreement and now "Hamas has to make concessions." Akunis said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will "continue to do nothing" so long as the Americas, Europeans, and the United Kingdom keep pressuring Israel.

"All of them know that Israel actually said yes to the [cease-fire] deal," Akunis said. "And Hamas is insisting that Israel withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and from the Philadelphi Corridor," adding that in doing so, Israel would be committing "suicide."

Akunis was then asked to comment on a statement by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the recent murders of six Israeli hostages at the hands of Hamas. Co-anchor Emma Rechenberg noted Guterres "didn't mention the fact that these hostages were executed."

"I'm not surprised," Akunis said. "This [the United Nations] is the house of hypocrisy. And he [Guterres] is the actually the head of this house of lies."

Akunis concluded by saying that he recently met with the families of some of slain hostages, adding, "it was really heartbreaking."

"They were murdered in cold blood. Why? Because Sinwar is not under pressure now."

