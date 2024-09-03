WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ofir akunis | israel | hamas | protesters | hostages

Consul General of Israel Ofir Akunis to Newsmax: Protesters 'Against America'

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 11:38 AM EDT

Ofir Akunis, Consul General for Israel in New York, told Newsmax Tuesday that the pro-Palestinian protesters who took to the streets of New York City on Monday are "anti-American protesters. They are against America."

Thousands of protesters set off flares and smoke bombs as they carried various flags, including those of Hamas and Hezbollah, while chanting "Free Palestine." Akunis said the demonstrators were "using the American democracy to destroy the United States of America."

"They want an intifada," he said on "National Report." "They want to replace the United States and actually establish here a Muslim statehood. And it's even not a secret. That's a PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] flag they are carrying. It's not a Palestinian flag. And a lot of them are, according to the American definition, terror organizations. Hezbollah, Houthis, ISIS and all the others,"

Akunis added that he is "worried about the future of the United States."

Co-anchor Shaun Kraisman showed Akunis a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel has already made concessions on the cease-fire agreement and now "Hamas has to make concessions." Akunis said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will "continue to do nothing" so long as the Americas, Europeans, and the United Kingdom keep pressuring Israel.

"All of them know that Israel actually said yes to the [cease-fire] deal," Akunis said. "And Hamas is insisting that Israel withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and from the Philadelphi Corridor," adding that in doing so, Israel would be committing "suicide."

Akunis was then asked to comment on a statement by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the recent murders of six Israeli hostages at the hands of Hamas. Co-anchor Emma Rechenberg noted Guterres "didn't mention the fact that these hostages were executed."

"I'm not surprised," Akunis said. "This [the United Nations] is the house of hypocrisy. And he [Guterres] is the actually the head of this house of lies."

Akunis concluded by saying that he recently met with the families of some of slain hostages, adding, "it was really heartbreaking."

"They were murdered in cold blood. Why? Because Sinwar is not under pressure now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ofir Akunis, Consul General for Israel in New York, told Newsmax Tuesday that the pro-Palestinian protesters who took to the streets of New York City on Monday are "anti-American protesters. They are against America."
ofir akunis, israel, hamas, protesters, hostages
401
2024-38-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved