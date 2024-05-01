NYPD's Chell to Newsmax: 'Professional Agitators' at Columbia

While detailing the measures taken Tuesday night to restore order at Columbia University, New York City Police Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry told Newsmax Wednesday that "professional agitators" infiltrated the campus.

"There have been agitators on campus from day one," Chell said on "American Agenda." "We're not gonna go into names. Our intelligence bureau knows who they are. And when we've filtered through all these arrests, we're gonna differentiate between students and nonstudents."

Daughtry added, "I don't know what type of intelligence they [Columbia] were getting. But I will tell you this: The outside agitators, the professional agitators, they were radicalizing these students. We found intel inside of their tents on how to be a professional, how to be a professional protester."

Late Tuesday, NYPD officers stormed Columbia's Hamilton Hall, which was being occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters. According to a Columbia spokesperson, the officers entered the campus after the university requested help.

Chell expressed dismay over an unnamed Columbia faculty member's support for actions that resulted in damage to university property, labeling it "a disgrace and misinformed."

"A faculty member from Columbia who's proud of all the protesters — the ones that broke into Hamilton Hall and caused extensive damage ... hate speech on campus, infiltrators on the campus, people [using] foul language — and that's a professor who's proud of that. Therein lies the issue," he said.

Daughtry echoed the sentiment, highlighting the endangerment of lives due to actions like barricading doors.

"The faculty that's proud of students chaining the doors — this is from the actual school — chaining the doors; barricading the doors; putting the other students', protesters' lives in jeopardy: This is what he's proud of?" Daughtry asked.

Detailing the operation, Chell noted the coordination with Columbia to strategize and execute a flawless plan, resulting in the safe restoration of the campus. He commended the NYPD's professionalism and emphasized the multilayered approach employed, which included securing the perimeter, reclaiming tents, and ensuring the safety of dormitory residents.

"They barricaded all the emergency entrances and exits. So we sent the drone in to give us a tactical overview of the actual building before they broke every single camera inside the place. What student does that, right? Somebody professional had to be telling them," Chell said.

Daughtry reiterated the NYPD's commitment to maintaining law and order, particularly in the face of concerns about outside agitators influencing student protests. He also expressed gratitude for Columbia University's collaboration and the officers' dedication during the operation.

"That's cops from all over the entire city going in there. They don't know what they're getting into, but they went in there because this is their job. ... [W]e asked them to ... and they performed admirably. And we really appreciate them," Daughtry said.

"Under this administration — under our mayor, who supports the police department; under our honorable police commissioner — I wanted to give a big thank you on the air to Columbia for allowing us to come in here and help them. because what was happening in Colombia is a symbol of lawlessness.

"In this city and this administration," Daughtry said, "lawlessness is not tolerated. We follow the rules, or you know you'd be held accountable for it."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

