WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nyc | protesters | ice | enforcement | canal st | raid

Protesters Obstruct ICE in NYC Before Potential Canal Street Operation

By    |   Saturday, 29 November 2025 01:19 PM EST

Federal immigration agents were briefly unable to leave a Lower Manhattan parking garage Saturday after demonstrators blocked the exits, escalating tensions ahead of a planned enforcement action on Canal Street that drew a rapid response from New Yorkers skeptical of federal activity in the area.

An independent reporter on X posted video showing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel staging in a garage near Centre Street and Howard Street in Lower Manhattan, with an estimated 20 to 25 agents gathered.

She wrote that more agents continued arriving and added that some were allegedly caught off guard.

She later reported that "New Yorkers BLOCK ICE from leaving their parking garage ahead of a flopped mass raid attempt on Canal Street" and that "they're currently stuck inside their own parking garage."

The account of the incident could not be independently confirmed.

ICE did not issue a public statement Saturday regarding the incident.

A later video posted on X showed police and protesters outside the garage.

The episode followed a similar confrontation in October, when dozens of armed federal personnel carried out a public arrest operation on Canal Street in Tribeca during the afternoon. That action targeted street vendors operating between Church Street and Lafayette Street, an area long known for counterfeit designer goods sold largely by West African migrants.

Protesters quickly assembled in October at the scene of the enforcement and again at 26 Federal Plaza, home to ICE's New York offices. The agency said 13 people were arrested during that earlier operation.

ICE has described its Canal Street actions as targeted and intelligence-driven.

The agency said its enforcement focused on criminal activity tied to counterfeiting and that violent demonstrators attempted to obstruct officers by blocking government vehicles.

According to ICE, nine criminal immigrants in the country illegally were taken into custody, with records that included robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assault on law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.

Officials also reported the arrests of four demonstrators accused of assaulting law enforcement during the operation and another individual charged with obstruction.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Federal immigration agents were briefly trapped in a Lower Manhattan parking garage Saturday after protesters blocked the exits, heightening tensions ahead of a planned enforcement action on Canal Street.
nyc, protesters, ice, enforcement, canal st, raid
341
2025-19-29
Saturday, 29 November 2025 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved