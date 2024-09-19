WATCH TV LIVE

Encore Presentation of 'Nuclear Now' to Air Sunday

Thursday, 19 September 2024 12:35 PM EDT

Newsmax will air an encore presentation of Oliver Stone's rare and fresh viewpoint into the power of nuclear energy, "Nuclear Now," on Sunday, 9 p.m. Eastern on Newsmax.

     When to Watch:
      Sunday 9 p.m. ET, Nuclear Now
Stone's unprecedented access to the nuclear industry in not only the United States, but France and Russia, opens the door to examining the transformative capability and massive potential that nuclear power can have when it comes to tackling two of the world's most pressing issues: energy power and climate change.

Through exclusive interviews with industry experts and thorough research into the science and politics surrounding nuclear power, Stone attempts to show the role of nuclear energy in providing a more sustainable future. He also conveys a new perspective about how mankind is to meet the future global energy demands while at the same time significantly reducing harmful environmental impacts.

The long-debated role of nuclear power and energy in society has never been explored more scrupulously than in "Nuclear Now." Both supporters and skeptics are invited to join the meticulous exploration of the topic in this unprecedented documentary, which includes valuable insights and compelling arguments about nuclear energy's crucial role in overcoming our current energy crisis and future climate challenges.

Thursday, 19 September 2024 12:35 PM
