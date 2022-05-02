NC Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Critical Race Theory 'Pushed in Every Subject'

Schools must get back to "time-honored traditions that give our children what they need to succeed" rather than pushing social issues such as critical race theory, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson tells Newsmax.

"It's being pushed in every subject," Robinson, a Republican, said in an interview on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's being pushed in every grade level, and it's quite clear that people across the board, every color, every sex, men, women, black, white, we all want this to stop."

Robinson's comments come after the outcry caused by the education board in Wake County, North Carolina, which in April unanimously approved an application that will allow grant funds to be accepted from the nonprofit organization Working to Extend Antiracist Education (WeAre), which promotes critical race theory to be included in lessons through all grades in school.

The organization is giving a $1,500 educator grant to six Millbrook Magnet High School teachers to use for an online course offered through the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, reports The North State Journal.

The organization offers grants for students in grades 6-8 "seeking to apply anti-racism efforts in their classrooms and school communities" as well as for those in grades 9-11 to be used "used for an initiative, student group, or policy that will create an environment of anti-racism," with applications asking questions that identify students' race and preferred pronouns, the paper reports.

"This tells us that everything that conservatives have been saying, myself and others, is absolutely true, that there is an embrace of this leftist ideology, critical race theory, in our classrooms," Robinson told Newsmax.

Crimes are also growing in the state's schools, said Robinson, who has compiled a report showing that incidents have doubled in that state alone.

"This data backs up what we've heard on the ground from teachers," he continued. "Teachers have been our main source of people who have been dissatisfied and affected most when it comes to the issue of discipline in our schools. I've heard from teachers across the board, not just those who agree with me on all the so-called political issues. I've heard from teachers who are diametrically opposed to me politically, and they're saying that our schools are literally out of control."

Teachers are being threatened and assaulted, and that has to stop, Robinson said.

"Everybody knows no organization can survive without some type of structured discipline within its ranks, and our schools seem to have lost that structure discipline," he added. "We need to help all of our school systems across North Carolina.

"We need to partner with them to find out what's going on. Why and how we can root these problems out so we can get back to doing what schools are supposed to do."

Meanwhile, schools were interrupted over the past two years because of the pandemic, and teachers in North Carolina are working to bring their students to the level where they should be, said Robinson.

"I believe at the state level that we can do even more to give these teachers, the power and the actual direction that they need in order to get their classrooms back under control and give them the tools that they need to succeed," he said. "I'm going to do everything that I can within my purview to make sure that that happens, all right."

