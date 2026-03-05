Breitbart Chief: Noem Ad Campaign 'Biggest Scandal' of Trump Administration

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told Newsmax on Thursday that a controversy over a multimillion-dollar border security ad campaign featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is the “biggest scandal” he has seen in the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social earlier Thursday that Noem was reassigned to oversee a new Western Hemisphere security initiative.

He said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., was his nominee to replace her at the helm of DHS.

“This is the biggest scandal I've seen from the Trump administration and the president moved decisively and accurately to remove her,” Marlow told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “It was a good call, and I look forward to what Markwayne Mullin is going to do.”

Noem faced bipartisan criticism following her testimony before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees this week regarding a $220 million border security ad campaign that prominently featured her, including a scene on horseback at Mount Rushmore.

Lawmakers from both parties questioned the contract and the process used to select companies for the campaign. In one exchange, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Noem if Trump had approved the commercials.

"The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?" Kennedy said.

"Yes, sir. We went through the legal processes, did it correctly," Noem replied.

But Trump said before announcing Noem’s reassignment that he had not approved the advertising campaign.

"I never knew anything about it," he said.

Marlow said he was “completely shocked” once he learned details of the alleged scandal.

“I've always loved Kristi Noem, but I've made a complete 180 on these ads in the last few hours, really delving into this thing,” Marlow said.

Marlow called the situation a “legitimate scandal,” alleging $220 million in taxpayer funds went to a company formed just 11 days earlier and linked to the husband of Noem’s former spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin.

“I was completely shocked when I got into the details of what's being alleged here, and to see Sen. Kennedy, he seemed like a disappointed father catching his daughter cheating on a test. It was so painful to watch.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com