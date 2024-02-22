Nikki Haley to Newsmax: Parents, Doctor Need 'Most Control' in IVF

Though she agrees with an Alabama court ruling that embryos are children, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley told Newsmax that in vitro fertilization should "allow the most control to be with the parents and the physician."

In an interview on "National Report," Haley reiterated her "pro-life" stance as she described her own experience with IVF; she and her husband have two children.

"I saw ... those embryos. Those, to me, were babies," she said.

"States are going to decide on this. Be very careful how you do this, because ... you don't want to take those fertility treatments away from women. It is very important that women like me have the ability to have that blessing of a baby."

Haley said: "Every state needs to look at this carefully. We don't want to do anything that's going to take away these abilities for women to be able to get pregnant and to have babies.

"If Michael and I hadn't had that, I mean, we would be childless right now; and we have two blessings that I'm so grateful for. But we need ... to make sure that the most control goes in the hands of the woman and the parents and that the protection is provided by the physician who is counseling them. That continues to be the big priority."

Haley also said the embryos must be treated with respect by "whoever ... is holding them. And make sure that there is a clear indication of what is expected from the parents who provided and what's expected from the provider that holds them."

"You also want to have the relationship with the physician, because these embryos — some are viable; some are not viable," she added. "And so you don't want to just treat them all the same.

"This really is a case-by-case basis. And the best way to handle this is to allow the most control to be with the parents and the physician to make that decision. Hugely important."

