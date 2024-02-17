Dick Morris to Newsmax: Haley Staying in on 'Contributions From Suckers'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is relying on Democrat voters and anti-Trump funding to keep her GOP primary campaign afloat, but it is only a matter of time before it all sinks, according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"I think the only reason she's running is she has money," Morris told "Saturday Report." "She got campaign contributions from suckers who were determined to stop Donald Trump at all costs and would have given money to Mickey Mouse to do it.

"And now that Nikki Haley's candidacy is unraveling, they're not jumping ship. They're still there, and their money is still in the bank account. And I think that Haley is just milking that for as long as she can, because she has the money. You have the money, you stay in."

Regardless, Haley is throwing good money after bad despite having "zilch, zip, none, nada" hope to win next Saturday in her home state, according to Morris, the host of "Dick Morris Democracy," which airs 3:30 p.m. ET on Newsmax.

Haley should drop out before Super Tuesday, but it is the money that decides when her failed campaign to unseat Trump in the GOP ends, according to Morris.

"I think she'll have to or she'll be the joke of the year," he told host Rita Cosby. "Look, she was the governor of the state, for goodness sakes, and she was a popular governor. And for her to get 35% of the vote or something in a two-way against Donald Trump is incredibly weak."

Also, the $364 million civil judgment against Trump, his family, and his businesses in the state of New York is a "beyond outrageous" form of election interference desperation, according to Morris.

"It's incredible. This decision is so unbelievable and such an illustration of going after one guy," he told Cosby. "We all know the fact that if he were not running for president, this would never have happened. And if he were to pull out of the race tomorrow, this lawsuit would end tomorrow. So let's get real about this.

"The important point, though, for me, as far as Trump is concerned, is that everybody knows that this is discrimination. Everybody knows this is not just a double standard, but a triple or quadruple standard, including his children. And it is just beyond beyond outrageous.

"You know, there are 950,000 people who have left New York State in last three years. And I think it's gonna be 950,001.

"I think Donald Trump will leave. I think he'll take his business with him. He can now conduct business in 49 other states and not be subject to this kind of scrutiny or this kind of discrimination. Trump didn't defraud anybody."

As for his own program Saturday, Morris said, "We're going to answer the key question: What will the Democrats do if Trump wins?

"Will they accept it or will they be rioting in the streets?" Morris asked.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com