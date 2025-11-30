Father Chris Alar to Newsmax: Nigeria Crisis Far Worse Than Reported

President Donald Trump is vowing action against the Islamic radicals holding more than 250 children and teachers in Nigeria, and Father Chris Alar said on Newsmax Sunday that the crisis is far more severe than global leaders and the media acknowledge.

Alar, provincial superior of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, told Newsmax that he recently undertook "an extensive amount of time, money, and paperwork" to secretly evacuate a Nigerian priest whose life was in imminent danger.

Alar said that the priest warned him that the death toll and kidnappings of Christians are dramatically underreported.

"He said the news is reporting that up to this year, 7,000 Christians have lost their lives and another 7,000 have been kidnapped,” Alar said.

"He says, 'Father, it is much more than that,'" he added. "He said the media has either not an idea of the true numbers, or perhaps they’re purposely not reporting the true numbers."

The numbers are "more staggering than even we can imagine here in the United States, so let us continue to pray that there will be some action by our government to help these vulnerable and needy people" said Alar.

The persecution of Christians in Nigeria receives little sustained attention from Western governments or major news organizations, he noted.

"If there is even so much as a racial slur used in any other faith or religion or ethnic group, we hear about it ad nauseam through the media circuits," said Alar. "But in the case here, where this persecution has been unprecedented in modern times, we find not much is being reported, at least not in terms of the true numbers."

The priest Alar helped rescue, whom he identified as "Father Richard," must return to Nigeria soon because the community was only able to secure a 90-day visa.

Alar said the Marian Fathers are deeply concerned for his safety but that the priest is determined to serve those facing daily attacks.

"If anybody wants to deny that this is true or these things are happening, just come talk to Father Richard," he said. "He will tell you what is happening."

Alar said Nigeria now represents the pivotal front line in the global struggle against extremist violence targeting Christians.

"Nigeria is the key," Alar told Newsmax. "If Islam can take Nigeria, because this is one of the largest nations of population in the world, there will be nothing stopping the entire overrun of the African continent."

He added that Christian persecution is now worse in Africa than in the Middle East, calling the lack of international response "unconscionable."

The Marian Fathers, Alar said, are working to raise awareness while thanking Newsmax for being "one of the few media outlets" covering the crisis.

