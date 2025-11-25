Black Leaders' Silence Kills Nigerian Christians

Black Political and Church Leaders Silent on Slaughter of Christians in Nigeria

In case you haven’t noticed, there is an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nigeria: genocide against Christians by Islamic terrorists!

According to a report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (InterSociety) — a non-governmental organization(NGO) which monitors and tracks human rights abuses in Nigeria — over 125,000 Christians have been killed since 2009.

It states that during that same period:

19,100 churches were razed

More than 1,100 Christian communities were sacked

Over 600 Christian Clerics were abducted . . .

Including 250 Catholic priests and 350 pastors

Additionally, 7,087 Christians were killed between and 7,800 others were abducted between January 1 and August 10 of this year.

And, just this past Friday, 315 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted by gunmen during an attack on Catholic boarding school.

The mainstream media began covering the crisis only after President Trump designated Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern."

On Truth Social, he said that Christianity was facing an "existential threat in Nigeria. . . When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria. . . something must be done!"

Thankfully, some are speaking out.

Rap Artist Nicki Minaj teamed up with United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz to condemn Nigeria for its persecution of Christians, saying that "Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed . . . "She praised the Trump administration for its actions.

They are not alone.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, commended Trump's designation and introduced legislation, supported by several other Republicans, to protect Christians by holding Nigerian officials who facilitate the violence accountable.

In the House of Representatives, Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee Chairman Chris Smith, R-N.J., held hearings on the "systematic and accelerating violence."

Rep. Riley M. Moore, R-W. Va., introduced a Resolution condemning the persecutions and met with a Nigerian delegation to discuss the situation.

My question: where are the Congressional Black Caucus, the World Conference of Black Mayors, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Urban League, and other Black political organizations in condemning the genocide in Nigeria?

Apparently, commending Trump for speaking out against the Nigerian slaughter would be above their political pay grades!

The same criticism applies to the leadership of the seven major Black American Christian churches:

—The National Baptist Convention

—The National Baptist Convention of America

—The Progressive National Convention

—The African Methodist Episcopal Church

—The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

—The Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

—The Church of God in Christ

And don't forget Barack and Michelle Obama — add them to the list.

The silence of all is deafening — and shameful.

You can bet that if Trump were a Democrat they would be commending his actions and surrounding him in the Oval Office.

Another question: Where are Minaj's fellow Black and white members of the entertainment industry, who usually are so anxious to add their names to liberal political causes?

Nowhere in sight.

To be fair, to the best of my knowledge, major white religious organizations, such as the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which has been quick to criticize the Trump administrations’ immigration policies, has also been silent on the issue.

Pope Leo XIV, who supports the UCCP criticisms of the administration's immigration policies, has not strongly condemned the slaughter, saying:

"Unfortunately, many Christians have died, and I think it's very important to seek a way for the government, with all peoples, to promote authentic religious freedom."

At least this Pope has commented on the situation — unlike Pope Pius XII, who gained the name "Hitler's Pope" for failing to condemn Hitler or the Holocaust publicly. His critics accused him of remaining silent, never publicly condemning the persecution and genocide of Jews and others.

Compared to his negative comments calling the treatment of illegal migrants in this country 'extremely disrespectful', Pope Leo XIV's statements on the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria have been mild to say the least.

If the above organizations — and the Obama's — strongly condemned Nigeria for permitting the slaughter of Black Christians, the Nigerian government would find a way to stop the killing and crack down on Boko Haram and other Islamic militant terrorist perpetrators.

Just recently, the Nigerian president postponed his G20 trip to South Africa because of the crisis.

The white South African government under Apartheid was condemned and ostracized by most of the international community and the United States, including major Black organizations.

Have these same groups condemned Nigeria for the Black-on-Black genocide in that Black government’s country?

It’s the same old story: a Black life is worth more if taken by whites than if by other Blacks.

In the United States, much of the Black and white liberal political leadership turns the other cheek when Blacks are killing Blacks — as in Chicago!

Unfortunately, the same applies globally.

(A related article may be found here.)

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.