Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Shows Netanyahu Wants Peace

Israeli Prime Minister's backing of a cease-fire with Lebanon is good news, as it shows he "does want peace in the Middle East," Nigel Farage, a member of Britain's Parliament, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Just last week we had the British government and others saying, Oh, well, if Netanyahu comes to our country, we might have to arrest him in line with the International Criminal Court's very dubious judgment,'" Farage said on "Newsline."

But Netanyahu's support of the plan "proves the point emphatically" that he wants peace in the region, Farage said.

Netanyahu said in a televised address Tuesday that he is ready to implement the cease-fire and will respond "forcefully to any violation" of it by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said he would present the cease-fire accord to his full cabinet later Tuesday, but Israeli TV reported that the security cabinet had already approved the deal.

The peace agreement comes just shortly before President-elect Donald Trump returns to office, and Farage praised the returning leader on his past history with the Middle East.

"Let's face it, the Abraham Accords, which were signed toward the end of his four years, was the most astonishing foreign policy achievement," said Farage. "If any other president or prime minister around the world had brokered they would have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize … the fact that he managed to bring together Arab states and Israel in peaceful accords. Saudi Arabia even was on the verge of joining it."

Also on Tuesday, Farage commented on reports from the U.S. Air Force that there had been drones seen flying near bases U.S. forces are using in the United Kingdom.

"We just don't know and, of course, we're relying on the British government to tell us what they know and we've heard nothing," Farage said. "Now you know whether it's hoaxes, and we have had hoaxes at commercial airports before, whether it's that or whether it's some form of Russian tit-for-tat intimidation."

And even while there are talks of a cease-fire in the Middle East, matters have intensified between Ukraine and Russia, said Farage.

"This worries me because Trump is determined to negotiate a peace deal, and everything the Biden administration and the British government has done with new use of rockets makes that much much harder," he said. "My guess is it's some form of Russian intimidation around U.S. air bases, but we don't know 100%."

