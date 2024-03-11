×
Tags: brandon judd | illegal immigrants | joe biden

Border Council Chief to Newsmax: Biden Won't Define Problem

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 12:49 PM EDT

The illegal immigration problem can't be solved without defining it, making it frustrating that President Joe Biden retracted the "illegal" label of the man who was charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Monday.

"Its ridiculous that President Biden is not willing to define this problem, and by not defining it, he is not going to come up with solutions," Judd said on "Wake Up America," adding that is "what really frustrates every single one of us."

Judd reiterated that Biden "is not going to come up with a solution to the problem by watering down what this problem actually is."

Instead, by walking back his comments, Biden is "inviting so many people to cross our borders illegally," Judd said.

Judd, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in this year's presidential election, said that when Biden came into office, he reversed 97 of Trump's policies on the border, explaining that is why the nation has had a surge in illegal crossings.

Still, Judd said his organization backed a recent bipartisan Senate immigration bill that Trump and Republicans sabotaged.

Judd said that the compromise proposal would have been "absolutely better than what we currently have" by, for example, removing the backed-up judiciary from the process and raising the credible fear standard, which would have severely reduced the number of migrants able to use that argument to stay in the country.

He stressed that his organization wanted to see it to go to the floor for debate and amendment in order to get rid of the bad items that were in the proposal.

Judd, however, blamed Biden for "weaponizing" his group's backing for the bill by failing to give the "proper context for our support at the time."

He stressed that this is one of the reasons that the public should have "zero confidence" in the Biden administration.

